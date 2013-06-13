New Transportation market report from Markets and Markets: "Automotive Lighting Market: By Position (Front, Rear, Side, & Interior), Technology (Halogen, Xenon/HID, & LED), Vehicle Type, & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- In any automobile, lighting is a very essential component. With continuous developments in LED and adaptive lighting technologies, many automotive manufacturers have ended up lowering the level of energy consumption in various lighting units as well as enhanced the safety aspect of the vehicle by providing improved visibility. The primary purpose of lighting in vehicle is to provide visibility for the driver under darkness and bad weather conditions and to intimate the vehicle presence, position, and size to other pedestrians and motorists on the road. Other than these purposes, lighting is also installed inside vehicles to increase the look of vehicles interior, which has become a major part of attraction mainly in passenger cars. The three major technologies used in automotive lighting are halogen, xenon/HID, and LED of which halogen is the most widely used technology.
The report segments the market based on lighting position (front, rear, side, and interior); technology (halogen, xenon/HID, and LED); vehicle type (passenger cars, light & commercial vehicles, and two wheelers); and geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and ROW) and provides market forecast in terms of revenue ($million) for aforesaid segments.
The global automotive lighting market revenue is estimated to reach $25.36 billion by 2018. Major factors responsible for the growth of automotive lighting market include the increasing concern towards road safety, lighting legislations setup by respective governments, and higher efficiency of LED automotive lighting technology. Also, the increasing purchasing power of consumers has given rise to the demand for advanced and sophisticated technologies such advanced front lighting system (AFS) and daylight running lights (DRLs). Increasing vehicle production in the BRIC nations would serve as a potential market for automotive lighting in the coming years. The key concerns in the industry pertain to the high cost of LED lighting technology and the high R&D costs involved in developing such advanced technologies.
The report classifies and defines the revenue for automotive lighting industry. It covers qualitative data about the lighting technologies used in vehicles. The report also provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, and key burning issues in the automotive lighting market. Key players in the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments. Some of these include Koito (Japan), Valeo (France), Hella (Germany), Magneti Marelli (Italy), and Stanley Electric (japan).
INCREASING PREFERENCE OF LED LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY IN AUTOMOTIVE
