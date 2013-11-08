New Report Available: Aviva Plc - Company Profile Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Aviva Plc - Company Profile Report" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Aviva Plc recorded GBP22.7 billion of gross written premiums from its global insurance operations in 2012. In the same year the company reported GBP1.89 billion in global operating profits, down 10% compared to 2011. The UK represents the majority of its worldwide business, accounting for half its premium income and 70% of its profits. Growth in Aviva's life and non-life gross written premiums in the UK has mirrored macroeconomic developments over the last five years, posting sharp drops during the 2008-2009 recession and a muted recovery since 2010. A broad recovery in GDP growth, consumer confidence and the housing market is expected to materialize from the end of 2013, providing impetus for insurance demand. A shareholder revolt in 2012 prompted the current chairman, John McFarlane, to implement an extensive restructuring plan. Over the last two years, Aviva has shed its unprofitable life insurance businesses in Eastern Europe, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and the US, and has also sold its stakes in Delta Lloyd and Aseval.
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Key Highlights
- Aviva's global operations are dominated by UK insurance
- The company's performance in the UK has tracked broader economic trends
- The new chairman has led a reorientation away from loss-making areas to concentrate efforts in markets with a strong growth potential
- Developing economies could help reduce dependence on UK results
- Opportunities still exist for expansion in established markets
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Aviva Plc's insurance business
- This report provides an overview of claims, market dynamics and market drivers
- It provides a snapshot of market size
- It analyses drivers and the outlook for the market
- It provides information on distribution channels
- It covers deals, news, acquisitions and regulatory developments
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain an understanding of Aviva's market size
- Learn about the performance of market drivers and distribution channels
- Understand and benchmark the competitive landscape in terms of performance, profitability and product innovation
- Find out more on key deals and recent developments in Aviva's operations
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aviva Plc, AIG Europe Ltd, Chubb Insurance Company of Europe SE, CNA Insurance Company Ltd, Hiscox Ltd, QBE Insurance (Europe) Ltd, XL Group Plc
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