Fast Market Research recommends "Baby Food in Malaysia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Baked goods registered stronger current value growth in 2013 than 2012, with products such as bread and pastries essentials for consumers as breakfast or teatime items. The rising health consciousness of consumers also continued to draw them away from traditional local breakfast items such as nasi lemak to bread, with the latter deemed to be healthier.
Competitive Landscape
Artisanal players dominated baked goods with a 58% retail value share in 2013, down slightly on the previous year. Consumers continued to favour artisanal offerings due to the constant innovations in flavours and designs. The wide network of artisanal players also allowed consumers to easily purchase artisanal baked goods.
Industry Prospects
The essential nature of baked goods in consumers' lifestyles, especially bread, will see baked goods continue to grow steadily in constant value terms over the forecast period. Consumers' health consciousness is unlikely to falter over the forecast period, thus seeing them continuing to prefer bread over local breakfast items for the better perceived benefits. Manufacturers are also expected to take into account health and wellness when launching new products, to better answer consumers' needs.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Baked Goods industry in Malaysia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Baked Goods industry in Malaysia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Baked Goods in Malaysia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Baked Goods in Malaysia?
- What are the major brands in Malaysia?
- How will increasingly volatile wheat commodity prices impact retail prices and sales performance?
- What are the market opportunities for high fibre products?
- Are consumers in developing markets moving from unpackaged/artisanal to packaged/industrial offerings?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
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