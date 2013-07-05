New Report Available: Baby Food in the Czech Republic

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Baby Food in the Czech Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- There are three main trends developing within baby food in 2012. One is the trend of "juniorisation", whereby parents tend to feed their children with baby food at a later age (up to 12 months of age). This trend is supported by higher consumer demand for bigger and more practical packs (convenient and easy to heat up with a microwave). Manufacturers therefore have launched innovative products in 2012. Madeta introduced probiotic yoghurt with the special probiotic culture Synbiotec for babies...
Euromonitor International's Baby Food in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Packaged Food in the Czech Republic
- Baby Food Packaging in the Czech Republic
- Baby Food: Global Industry Guide
- Food & Drink Specialists in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Baby Food in France - Industry and Country Analysis
- Unpackaged Food in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Packaged Food in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Unpackaged Food in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Packaged Food in Europe to 2015: Market Guide