New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Latin America has overtaken Western Europe to become the second largest region for ingredients used in beauty and personal care. It is important for ingredient manufacturers to understand the trends and consumer lifestyles driving ingredient growth in the region, from the strengthening of plant-based repairing hair care to the rise of cross-category facial make-up. The report analyses the various ingredient consumption changes to come, and also focuses on key categories in Brazil.
Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care Ingredients: Consumer Trends in Latin America global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Ingredients market at an international level. It highlights the major drivers behind ingredient supply and demand, provides detailed analysis of the individual ingredient categories and the product categories they are used in. It also examines regional prospects, highlighting opportunities and challenges in ingredient usage.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Abrasives/Inorganics, Acidulants, Antifoams, Antifungals, Antimicrobials, Antiperspirants, Bleach Precursors, Bleaching Agents, Botanicals, Carotenoids, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder, Colours, Commodities, Conditioning Agents (Skin, Hair, Fabric), Cultures, Emollients, Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers, Enzyme Stabilisers, Enzymes, Fats and Oils, Flavour Enhancers, Flavours, Flours, Fluorescers, Fragrances, Humectants, Insect Repellants, Insecticides, Lacquers, Milk, Minerals, Miscellaneous Ingredients, Modified Flour, pH Control/salts, Phytoestrogens, Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides, Preservatives/Antioxidants, Propellants, Proteins, Raising Agents, Reducing Agents, Skin Benefit Agents, Skin Lighteners, Skin Tanning Agents, Solvents, Sunscreens, Surfactant Cleansers and Adjuvants, Sweeteners, Synthetic Polymers, Thickeners/Structurants, Tooth Care, Vitamins and Derivatives, Water Softeners/Chelators.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ingredients market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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