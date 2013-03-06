New Report Available: Belgium Business Forecast Report Q2 2013

New Country Reports market report from Business Monitor International: "Belgium Business Forecast Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Core Views
Despite a promising recovery from the global financial crisis, the Belgian economy is now struggling against mounting headwinds from the eurozone.
A particular concern is the national debt which, at close to 100% of GDP, leaves Belgium vulnerable to a deterioration in risk sentiment and a slowdown in economic growth.
Although the formation of a new government has ended 18 months of political paralysis, the six-party coalition could yet struggle to overcome ideological differences in order to tackle much-needed fiscal and economic reform.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Major Forecast Changes
There are no major forecast changes this quarter.
Key Risks To Outlook
Downside Risks To Medium-Term Growth: There are significant downside risks to our economic growth forecasts, particularly stemming from the impact of fiscal consolidation and the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hungary Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Canada Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Iran Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Ireland Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Cote d'Ivoire Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Switzerland Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Lithuania Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- United States Business Forecast Report Q2 2013