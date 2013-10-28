New Report Available: Better for You Beverages in South Korea

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Better For You Beverages in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Value sales of better for you beverages recorded 10% growth in current value terms in 2012 to reach Won145 billion. This growth was mainly due to reduced sugar beverages, which showed an increase in value sales of 16% in current terms in 2012. Value sales of reduced sugar non-cola carbonates showed the strongest growth in 2012, with a sharp increase of 41% in current terms, mainly due to the growing popularity of Chilsung Cider Zero from Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co and Narangd Cider from Donga...
Euromonitor International's Better For You Beverages in South Korea report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: BFY Reduced Caffeine Beverages, BFY Reduced Fat Beverages, BFY Reduced Sugar Beverages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Better For You Beverages market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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