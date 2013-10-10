New Report Available: Better for You Packaged Food in Sweden

Fast Market Research recommends "Better For You Packaged Food in Sweden" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The decline in total BFY packaged food current value sales in 2012 was greater than that recorded in 2011, and also surpassed the average rate of decline for the entire review period. Most individual product categories meanwhile showed volume sales declines, or saw volume growth slow as compared to the previous year. This poor performance was partly due to the popularity of the LCHF (Low Carb High Fat) diet among Swedish consumers. This diet advocates that followers consume high fat foods and...
Euromonitor International's Better For You Packaged Food in Sweden report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: BFY Reduced Carb Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Fat Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Salt Food, BFY Reduced Sugar Packaged Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Better For You Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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