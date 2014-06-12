Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Bleach in Peru", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Bleach is a relatively minor category in Israel, with little difference in quality between brands since all are based on chlorine. As a result, price is the leading factor in consumers' purchasing decision. As consumer purchasing power has declined in the review period due to taxation and the rising prices of many products, many have become more price sensitive, seeking products at lower prices as being attracted by value-for-money alternatives such as private label products.
Competitive Landscape
Sano Bruno Enterprises Ltd continued to lead the bleach category in 2013, recording a value share of 61%. Its leading brand, Sano Javel held a 44% share. In 2013, the company did not invest in marketing for this product largely because its priorities are within other categories, such as surface and laundry care, hence its share declined slightly in bleach. This reflected a continuation of a trend seen throughout the review period.
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Industry Prospects
Value for money is expected to continue as the leading consideration when purchasing bleach. However, there may be a gradual shift towards more environmentally-friendly variants if such products see a drop in unit price.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Bleach industry in Israel with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Bleach industry in Israel, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Bleach in Israel market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Bleach in Israel?
- What are the major brands in Israel?
- How did bleach sales perform during the economic downturn?
- What are the major applications of bleach in Israel?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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