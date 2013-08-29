New Report Available: Bleach in Slovakia

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Bleach in Slovakia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Bleach regained popularity in 2011 and 2012 after a small decline in current value sales in 2010. Bleach products are popular historically, and chlorine and non-chlorine solutions are available in Slovakia. Bleach products faces stronger competition from other home care product types. Bleach continues to be widely used for mould cleaning; and in situations where a strong disinfectant is needed. Also, bleach is a cheaper alternative and retail volume and value sales grew healthily in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Bleach in Slovakia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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