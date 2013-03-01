New Report Available: Body Organ Biomedical Corp. (4177) - Product Pipeline Analysis

Fast Market Research recommends "Body Organ Biomedical Corp. (4177) - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Body Organ Biomedical Corp. (BOBC) is regenerative solutions provider. The company offers these services for orthopedics, ophthalmology, dentistry, plastic and other surgery. BOBC offers these products through different brands such as Aongen and Ologen. Ologen collagen matrix, is a is a dry form of scaffold which helps in tissue repair processes. It has applications in modulating wound healing and restoration functionality. Aongen dental is a bone graft augmentation and tissue repair material. It has applications in implants, extraction sockets, dentures, soft tissue augmentation, periodontal defects, sinus lift osteotomies, denture sores, oral ulcers and surgical wounds among others. BOBC is headquartered in Taipei city, Taiwan.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Body Organ Biomedical Corp. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Proteus Biomedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Chronix Biomedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Saladax Biomedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Helena Laboratories Corp. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Calypte Biomedical Corporation (CBMC) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- TransMedics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- MolecularMD, Corp. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Computer Vision Systems Laboratories Corp. (CVSL) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Alliqua Biomedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Cadence Biomedical - Product Pipeline Analysis