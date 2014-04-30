New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Bottled Water in Costa Rica"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- The intensifying levels of competition in the market of non-alcoholic drinks have made consumers more demanding of value-for-money deals and added-value features. However, the lower prices and promotions (in comparison with previous years) are not boosting volume sales of bottled water. Consumers want more from their beverages than just hydration, which is gradually making space for carbonated and flavoured bottled water. These categories are also benefiting from the opening markets, becoming...
Euromonitor International's Bottled Water in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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