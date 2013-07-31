New Report Available: Bottled Water in Thailand - a Snapshot (2013)

Recently published research from Mintel, "Bottled Water in Thailand - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Bottled Water in Thailand by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers all packaged still, sparkling and flavoured water. Market size is based on retail (off trade) and non-retail (on trade) sales. Market size for Bottled Water in Thailand is given in THB and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Thailand. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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