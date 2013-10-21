New Report Available: Brazil Metals Report Q4 2013

New Materials research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Metals consumption growth in Brazil will be driven by the automotives, construction and infrastructure sectors as spending on fixed asset investment under Brazil's Growth Acceleration Programme accelerates in 2014. We highlight preparations to host the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, though the two events alone will not be the predominant drivers of metals demand. More broadly, we foresee metals demand growth on the back of our forecast for 3.2% economic growth on average per annum from 2014 to 2017, with growth accelerating over the period.
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