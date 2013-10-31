New Report Available: Breakfast Cereals in Finland - a Snapshot (2013)

Recently published research from Mintel, "Breakfast Cereals in Finland - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Breakfast Cereals in Finland by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers RTE (cold) adult and children's cereals and hot breakfast cereals. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Breakfast Cereals in Finland is given in EUR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Finland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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