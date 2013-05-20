New Report Available: Breakfast Cereals in Ukraine

Fast Market Research recommends "Breakfast Cereals in Ukraine" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- As consumer purchasing power declined further, competition remained very fierce in breakfast cereals in 2012. Local companies tried to compete with international players with lower prices, although multinationals offered better quality products and more innovations. Industry experts agree that breakfast cereals is not yet saturated in Ukraine, and 40-50% of the category's potential remains untapped.
Euromonitor International's Breakfast Cereals in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
