New Report Available: Bulgaria Insurance Report Q3 2013

New Insurance market report from Business Monitor International: "Bulgaria Insurance Report Q3 2013"
As of early 2013, the latest statistics from the Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) and comments from leading companies active in Bulgaria indicate that the insurance sector is, and will remain, underdeveloped through the forecast period. Motor related premiums, which account for nearly threequarters of the non-life segment, have been constrained by the general softness of the economy (and, we suspect, competition in what is a fragmented market place). Fire and property cover accounts for about onefifth of the premiums in the non-life segment.
Life insurance continues to develop - if from a low base. At a little over US$20 per capita, density is at a level which indicates that many households are too poor (and/or lack the understanding of the benefits) to use the offerings of life insurers in organised savings.
