New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Cafes/Bars in the Czech Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The year 2012 was not favourable for cafes/bars in the Czech Republic. Consumer foodservice was affected by the lingering unstable economic and political situation in the country and the majority of Czech consumers remained cautious about their spending on consumer foodservice during 2012. They visited less bars/pubs and juice/smoothie bars. Czech consumers drank less beer, spirits, soft drinks and hot drinks. Foodservice consumption of spirits was negatively affected by the methyl-tainted...
Euromonitor International's Cafes/Bars in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafes, Chained Cafes/Bars, Independent Cafes/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafes/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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