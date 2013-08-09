New Report Available: Canada Power Report Q3 2013

New Energy market report from Business Monitor International: "Canada Power Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Our Q3 forecasts for Canada's renewables industry remain virtually the same from Q2 as our key view of the market remains in place. External headwinds and a slowdown in domestic consumption continue to weigh on Canada's economic performance. With power demand highly correlated to economic activities, we estimate that the power generation contracted by 0.3% in 2012. Owing to a combination of economic, demographic and industry-specific dynamics, we also anticipate that the country's mature electricity market will see a positive but moderate rise in generation and consumption in the medium-tolong term. The replacement of old and polluting capacity will be the key drivers of this growth.
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Canada enjoys the advantage of a diverse and balanced electricity mix, thanks to its abundant indigenous resources. Yet, and despite Canada's decision to withdraw from the Kyoto Protocol, environmental concerns are likely to weigh heavily on the country's energy agenda. Hence, in a picture similar to the one of its Southern neighbour, we anticipate that planned shifts in the share of various fuels will be among the key drivers of new investment in the power sector:
- We have long held the view that, although Canada's heavy reliance on coal for electricity generation and its withdrawal from of the Kyoto agreement would imply the expansion of greener technologies is not at the forefront of government policy, stringent government carbon emission regulations suggest that electricity generation from coal will decrease over our 10-year forecast period.
- News that Canada introduced new tough regulations to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the coal-fired electricity sector in September 2012 are testament to this view. As a result of these regulations, Canada became the first country in the world to ban new coal plants that use traditional technology. In addition, data from the Energy Information Administration highlight that Canada is a declining market for US coal exports.
- However, Canada has lost the appeal against the WTO over Ontario's green energy programme. The WTO Appellate Body has upheld the complaints from the EU and Japan, stating that Ontario's Feed-in Tariff (FIT) programme discriminates against foreign suppliers of equipment and components for renewable energy. The decision has lead Ontario to drop its FiT programme and slash US$3.7bn-worth of electricity that was to have been produced from wind or solar projects.
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