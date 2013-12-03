New Report Available: Car Rental in Greece

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Car Rental in Greece", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- New laws effective from 1 January 2013 lift many restrictions imposed for opening and operating a series of professional sectors, one of which is car rental. Small vans and chauffeur-driven cars are now licenced. Travel agencies and hotels can lease cars from car rental companies and taxis for the transportation of customers to specified destinations (eg airports). The new regulations will eventually change the car rental category and companies, especially small ones, have to adapt to the new...
Euromonitor International's Car Rental in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Car Rental by Category, Car Rental by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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