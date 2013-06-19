New Report Available: Car Rental in Italy to 2016: Market Databook

Recently published research from Timetric, "Car Rental in Italy to 2016: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the travel and tourism industry in Italy. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for car rental. 'Car Rental in Italy to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the travel and tourism industry in Italy. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Italian travel and tourism value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for car rental in the travel and tourism industry in Italy for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on customer type & rental location, insurance replacement revenue, fleet size by type of car, rental occasions, rental days, average rental length, utilization rate and average revenue per day for the period 2007 through to 2016
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the travel and tourism industry covering car rental in Italy
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on customer type & rental location, insurance replacement revenue, fleet size by type of car, rental occasions, rental days, average rental length, utilization rate and average revenue per day
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
