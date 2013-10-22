New Report Available: Car Rental in Japan

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Car Rental in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Car rental value sales increased by 2% in 2012, reaching JPY300 billion. The growth was driven by the increasing demand for domestic travel in Japan. In 2012, the number of domestic tourists increased by 1% to reach 290 million trips. Car rental is a preferred form of transport once arriving at a travel destination. While the number of young people owning cars in Japan decreased strongly, the preference is to use public transportation such as trains, buses, and airlines to visit the tourist spots...
Euromonitor International's Car Rental in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Car Rental by Category, Car Rental by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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