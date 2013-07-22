New Report Available: Carbonates in the Czech Republic

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Carbonates in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Consumption of carbonates continued to decrease in 2012 thanks to two facts. Firstly, Czech consumers shifted to healthier drinks, mainly flavoured bottled water. Secondly, Czech consumers saved on soft drinks amid weak purchasing power and they drank more liquid concentrates (syrup) mixed with tap water.
Euromonitor International's Carbonates in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
