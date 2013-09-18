New Report Available: Cardiovascular Disease: Recent Drug Advances and Impending Risks

Fast Market Research recommends "Cardiovascular Disease: Recent Drug Advances and Impending Risks" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- There are nearly 300 medicines in clinical development to treat cardiovascular disease. This new research report examines in detail the key areas of the cardiovascular (CV) market, gathering inside opinion of cardiologists, to highlight the dynamic changes that are underway in this multibillion dollar marketplace.
Successful players will, necessarily, need to cannibalise their existing cardiovascular franchises in order to limit the impact of generic erosion when their patents expire, whilst at the same time investing in alternative therapies with better, more efficacious outcomes. This is a significant challenge given the high barrier to entry and unmet clinical needs. Not only is cardiovascular disease a "Silent Killer", it is also a commercial time bomb where the risk/reward ratio for any company willing to participate needs to be carefully considered.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report provides you with a systematic appraisal into the current and future CV market, including...
A detailed review of the leading brands and how they are being positioned in the market, in addition to the potential impact of generics
Assessment of key products in development, identifying 'Ones to Watch' in late-stage clinical development where proof of concept data has been established
Review of products that are 'Waiting in the Wings' in early-stage clinical development where Point-of-Care data is being gathered
Analysis of the potential of 'Long Shots' which represent new and innovative products where the scientific rationale has yet to be fully tested
Antilipidemics
The lowering of 'bad cholesterol' or low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and triglycerides (TGs) has been shown to reduce the chance of a heart attack and death in people who have an elevated risk of developing heart disease or who already have heart disease. Several drug classes are currently available to treat a range of lipid disorders; each has a different mechanism of action, safety profile and impact on blood lipid profiles to different degrees.
Key drugs covered by the report include
Leading brands - Lipitor (Pfizer), Crestor (AstraZeneca), Livalo (Kowa and Partners), etc...
Recent generics - Atorvastatin, etc...
Ones to watch - Alirocumab (Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), AMG 145 (Amgen), Anacetrapid (Merck & Co), etc...
Waiting in the wings - RG 7652 (Roche), RN-316 (Pfizer), DRL-17822 (Dr Reddy), etc...
Long shots - ALN PCS (Alnylam/The Medicine Company), etc...
Just some of the key questions answered include
Why are statins the gold stand in lipid lowering therapies and which is the most effective at lowering LDL-C?
Will AstraZeneca's Crestor win its fight for supremacy before generic rosuvastatin reaches the market?
Why are PCSK9 inhibitors important to cardiologists and which drugs are leading the field?
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