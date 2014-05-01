New Materials market report from MarketLine: "Cereal Crops: NAFTA Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The NAFTA Cereal Crops industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the NAFTA cereal crops market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the NAFTA cereal crops market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key cereal crops market players' NAFTA operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the NAFTA cereal crops market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The cereal crops industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $93,490.6 million in 2013.The US was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 12.7% over the 2009-13 period.
Within the cereal crops industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $77,807.6 million in 2013. This was followed by Mexico and Canada, with a value of $9,273.2 and $6,409.7 million, respectively.
The US is expected to lead the cereal crops industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $76,084.1 million in 2018, followed by Mexico and Canada with expected values of $10,019.9 and $6,512.5 million, respectively.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the NAFTA cereal crops market by value in 2013?
- What will be the size of the NAFTA cereal crops market in 2018?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the NAFTA cereal crops market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
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