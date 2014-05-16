Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Charge Cards in Poland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- In Poland, charge cards are used both as regular payment cards as well as fleet commercial charge cards issued by fuel companies to the operators of transportation companies. The popularity of typical bank charge cards continued to decline in Poland during 2013. This type of financial card is increasingly being replaced by credit cards, which offer a longer repayment period and more favourable repayment terms. Moreover, credit cards are more profitable for issuers because of their higher...
Euromonitor International's Charge Card Transactions in Poland report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Financial Cards and Payments in Hong Kong, China
- Charge Cards in France
- Financial Cards and Payments in Austria
- Financial Cards and Payments in Italy
- Financial Cards and Payments in Sweden
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Netherlands
- Financial Cards and Payments in the United Kingdom
- Financial Cards and Payments in France
- Charge Cards in Saudi Arabia
- Charge Cards in Italy