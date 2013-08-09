New Report Available: Cheese in Saudi Arabia

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Cheese is expected to record impressive growth in 2012, up by 13% in current value and by 7% in volume. The growth was largely attributed to strong companies activities, particularly the increased focus on new product development. Where Almarai launched unique flavours in its glass jar spreadable cheese, Kraft Jacobs Suchard invested in a new product in hard cheese Mozza-Cheddar, which is a fusion of mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, in early 2012. Furthermore, the companies routinely invested in...
Euromonitor International's Cheese in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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