New Report Available : China Home Textile Industry Report, 2012 - 2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- China home textile industry only has a history of 10 years. From January to November of 2012, 1,831 Chinese home textile enterprises with the annual sales revenue of over RMB20 million achieved the total industrial output value of RMB226.4 billion, showing a year-on-year increase of 14%. In 2012, China home textile industry had the following features:



The domestic market became an important factor for driving the growth of output and sales volume. In the first half of 2012, the domestic output value of the home textile enterprises with the annual sales revenue of over RMB20 million grew by 20.2% year on year. However, the export delivery value only increased by 1.3%. The domestic sales growth rate was much higher than the export growth rate.

The home textile e-business developed rapidly. Luolai Home Textile achieved sales of RMB90 million from “11.11 Shopping Carnival” in 2012, six times that in the same period of 2011; in 2012, Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing gained the revenue of RMB223 million from e-business, up 117.34% from 2011.

The export to emerging markets witnessed quick growth. From January to November of 2012, the export to the BRIC and ASEAN increased by 19.5% and 18.8% respectively; particularly, the export to Russia rose by 59.9%; the export to ASEAN grew at over 10%.

In 2012, the growth of the performance of major home textile enterprises declined. The profit of some enterprises slumped and the backlog of franchisees remained heavy, mainly due to the rising raw material prices, reduced purchasing power of the end market as well as real estate control policies.



As one of the key organic chemical materials, caprolactam (CPL) is mainly used to produce polyamide-6, and further fabricated into nylon 6 fiber, nylon 6 engineering plastics, etc.. It is widely applied in the fields such as textile, fishery, tire, engineering plastics, film and composite material.



During 2006-2012, the CPL capacity around the globe maintained steady growth, with a CAGR around 4.9%. Since the CPL market in Europe and America has been saturated basically and the capacity suffers stagnation or even negative growth, the newly added capacity of CPL worldwide mainly concentrates in Asia, especially China. In 2012, the CPL capacity around the globe reached 5.68 million tons, in particular, the capacity ratio of Asia registered 46.3%.



An inverter is a device which makes motors operate at variable speed to save energy. Customarily, an inverter with a voltage of below 3 kV is known as a low and medium-voltage inverter. As the demand for energy saving and environmental protection increases and the equipment upgrading speeds up, China’s low and medium-voltage inverter industry has presented steady growth, and the market size has risen by 8.79% year-on-year to RMB23.63 billion in 2012, of which low-voltage inverters accounted for over 86%.



In China, low and medium-voltage inverter manufacturers are mainly concentrated in Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta. In 2011, more than 76% share of Chinese low and medium-voltage inverter market was occupied by foreign companies, especially Siemens, ABB and Yaskawa were still the market leaders. In the next five years, the situation will remain unchanged.



