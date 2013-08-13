Recently published research from GBI Research, "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market to 2019 - Highly-Priced New Combination Products Forecast to Capture Significant Market Share and Drive Growth", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research report "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market to 2019 - Highly-Priced New Combination Products Forecast to Capture Significant Market Share and Drive Growth". The global COPD market is estimated to currently be worth $11.3 billion, and is forecast to reach a value of $15.6 billion by 2019. Much of this growth will be fuelled by a high number of new, more efficacious and convenient products entering the market and commanding greater value compared to the therapies already in the market. The drugs driving this growth include once-daily LABA/LAMA fixed-dose combinations such as QVA-149, umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol and olodaterol/tiotropium.
Despite recent patent expirations, including that of Advair Diskus (salmeterol/fluticasone propionate), a market leader, generic erosion in the COPD market may not be as pronounced as that observed in other indications. This is largely down to the difficulty in replicating a fixed-dose combination therapy and the associated device. Indeed, since the US patent expired in 2010, Advair Diskus has faced little generic competition.
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Although the COPD market is characterized by low diagnosis rates, campaigns to increase awareness of the disease in both patients and physicians has resulted in steadily rising diagnosis of COPD. Therefore, this has also contributed to market growth throughout the forecast period.
Scope
- A disease introduction, which defines the disease, including symptoms, diagnosis and treatment.
- An analysis of the COPD marketed landscape, including a comparison of the efficacy and safety of the most prominent brands, displayed as a heat map.
- A detailed analysis of the COPD pipeline, detailing, among other parameters, drug distribution by phase, molecule type and mechanism of action. The COPD clinical trial landscape is then analysed, with a particular emphasis on failure rates across phases as well as the trends in clinical trial size and duration and by mechanism of action.
- An in-depth forecasting model for the COPD market, which considers the current marketed therapies, in addition to the potential market entry of new products. The model consists of a projected outcome, with high and low variance results, depending on the potential performance of pipeline therapies. This takes into account worst and best case scenarios for market uptake, costs and patent expirations.
- Strategic consolidations within the COPD indication are analyzed, which includes co-development and licensing agreements.
- An overview of the drivers and barriers for the COPD market is also included.
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