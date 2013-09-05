New Report Available: Cider/Perry in Colombia

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Cider/perry is not popular among Colombians who are more familiar with wine. Typically consumers of cider/perry are among middle-income segments of the population who are migrating to still light grape wines due to the wide variety of brands and price ranges. As a result the cider category remains underdeveloped with few brands present and no availability of flavoured products.
Euromonitor International's Cider/Perry in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cider/Perry market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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