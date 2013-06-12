New Report Available: Cigarettes in the United Arab Emirates

Fast Market Research recommends "Cigarettes in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- The economic recovery in 2011 saw many expatriates return to the country. As around 70% of the population in the United Arab Emirates are foreign, this led to a surge in the overall population and stronger sales of many products, including cigarettes. 2011 also saw more consumers trade up from mid-priced to premium cigarettes, which pushed up value growth.
Euromonitor International's Cigarettes in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: High Tar Cigarettes, Low Tar Cigarettes, Mid Tar Cigarettes, Ultra Low Tar Cigarettes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cigarettes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
