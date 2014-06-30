New Beverages market report from Mintel: "Coffee in Italy (2014) - Market Sizes"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Coffee in Italy by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This report covers all instant and fresh coffee. It excludes RTD liquid products. Market size is based on retail (off trade) and non-retail (on trade) sales. Market size for Coffee in Italy is given in EUR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Italy. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Fresh
- Instant
- Plain
- Speciality
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Italy. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., Kraft Foods Inc., Caf? do Brasil S.p.A., Segafredo Zanetti S.p.A., Illycaff? S.p.A., Casa del Caff? Vergnano S.p.A., Pellini Caff? S.p.A., Nestl? S.A., EspressAroma S.p.A., Corsino Corsini S.p.A., Others
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Coffee in France (2014) - Market Sizes
- Coffee in Finland (2014) - Market Sizes
- Coffee in Thailand (2014) - Market Sizes
- Coffee in Russia (2014) - Market Sizes
- Coffee in Poland (2014) - Market Sizes
- Coffee in Denmark (2014) - Market Sizes
- Coffee in Netherlands (2014) - Market Sizes
- Coffee in UK (2014) - Market Sizes
- Coffee in Turkey (2014) - Market Sizes
- Hot Coffee Market in East Europe to 2019: Market Guide