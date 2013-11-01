Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Colocation Market [By Solutions (Retail, Wholesale), By End Users (SMB, Large Enterprises, SOHO), By Verticals, By Region, Demand and Supply] - Worldwide Market Forecast and Analysis (2013 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Colocation denotes the provisioning of a third-party space to maintain an end-user's servers and the associated equipments. Other than leasing of space and power, colocation facilities can also serve advanced networking and telecommunication facilities. A website owner can place their server on the premises of an Internet Service Provider (ISP) or an ISP could place their network routers on the site of the colocation company offering switching services with other ISPs as well as connect with their customers (interconnection). There are various types of interconnection peering such as direct peering (dedicated) and public peering (multiparty network access point). Businesses can also exchange data among each other's network that are based on different telecommunication technologies and protocols (Internetworking). Businesses often colocate their equipment with a colocation service provider to take benefit of higher bandwidth availability and backup power. Businesses can also avail cloud-based services that are available with the colocation service provider.
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The colocation market is broadly segmented by type of colocation: retail colocation, and wholesale colocation; by type of end-users: Small Office Home Offices (SOHOs), Small- and Medium-Scale Businesses (SMBs), and large enterprises; by type of verticals: BFSI, government and public sector utilities, telecommunication and IT, healthcare and life sciences, and others; by regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA). The report also analyzes the global supply-demand trend along with the pricing analysis of various colocation services.
This research report categorizes the global colocation market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
On the basis of type of colocation:
Retail
Wholesale
On the basis of end-users:
SOHO
SMBs
Large enterprises
On the basis of verticals:
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Government, Public Sector and Utilities
Telecommunication and IT
Healthcare and Life sciences
Others
On the basis of geographical regions:
North America (NA)
Europe (EU)
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Latin America (LA)
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