New Report Available: Compo GmbH & Co KG in Home and Garden (World)

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Compo GmbH & Co KG is the result of the 2011 sale to private equity player, Triton, of the Compo brand by K+S Aktiengesellschaft. Compo's proposed acquisition of fellow European player Terrasan will likely see it expand into new markets. At present however, the company is faced with weak growth prospects in its primary market, Western Europe.
Euromonitor International's Compo GmbH & Co KG in Home and Garden (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Home and Garden market. The report examines the company's performance by region and category, it's brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success
Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
