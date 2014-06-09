Fast Market Research recommends "Concentrates in Estonia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Concentrates continued to experience accelerated, although still moderate growth in total volume terms in 2013. As raw material prices for concentrates increased, the category experienced increases in value sales and unit prices. Nevertheless, liquid concentrates continued to enjoy a price advantage over its major substitute, juice. The quality of some liquid concentrates exceeds that of juice drinks (up to 24% juice). Within powder concentrates, powder sports drinks concentrates continued to account for the vast majority of sales.
Competitive Landscape
Poltsamaa Felix continued to lead concentrates in 2013, accounting for a retail value share of 28%. The company has been gradually increasing its leadership as Estonians prefer to drink its popular Kannujook liquid concentrate. The product is favoured thanks to its domestic origin and perceived attractive price/quality ratio. In addition, the Kannujook brand is present in brick liquid cartons, which is similar to fruit/vegetable juice packaging. The brand is perceived to be of the highest quality within concentrates, and, as a result, Poltsamaa Felix experienced growth in its retail value share in 2013.
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Industry Prospects
Concentrates is expected to maintain its importance over the forecast period as a substitute for fruit/vegetable juice and is therefore expected to register moderate growth. As a result of the growing health and awareness trend, consumers are expected to prefer concentrates with lower sugar content (in the case of liquid concentrates) and without added artificial ingredients. Hence, higher-quality concentrates is expected to perform better. The growing importance of internet retailing is improving the distribution of new players and exotic flavours. Within powder concentrates, powder sports drinks concentrates will continue to account for the vast majority of sales.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Concentrates industry in Estonia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Concentrates industry in Estonia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Concentrates in Estonia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
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