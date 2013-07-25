New Report Available: Consumer Appliances in Spain

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Appliances in Spain", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- High rates of unemployment, income constraints, restrictions on credit lending and general uncertainty characterise the current Spanish social and economic landscape. The Spanish population is worried about the future and as a result is much more cautious in terms of consumption, limiting spending to essentials and is more concerned about quality, durability and energy efficiency.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Appliances in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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