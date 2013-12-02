New Report Available: Consumer Foodservice by Location in Hungary

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Foodservice By Location in Hungary" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The number and size of shopping malls continues to grow in Hungary, with the area they cover already standing at 1.3 million sq m. This expansion and the resulting shift in consumer habits contributed to the further increase in the sales share of retail outlets in consumer foodservice. At the beginning of 2013, the new Arkad shopping mall, which covers 68,000 sq m and hosts a large food court with many fast food outlets, was opened. In addition, several more malls are under construction in the...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice by Location in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice Through Leisure, Consumer Foodservice Through Lodging, Consumer Foodservice Through Retail, Consumer Foodservice Through Standalone, Consumer Foodservice Through Travel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice by Location market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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