New Report Available: Consumer Health in Colombia

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Health in Colombia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Due to the favourable economic situation facing the country, there was an increase in spending on consumer health products in Colombia in 2012. Products which help to prevent vascular brain diseases, cancer and ageing were those which saw the strongest increases.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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