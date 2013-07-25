New Report Available: Consumer Health in Italy

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Health in Italy"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- 2012 was a challenging year for Italy; despite the apparent recovery of some key performance indicators in 2011, the economic environment remained tough throughout the 12 months of this study, with Italian consumers postponing sales of unnecessary items and looking at optimising their spending in areas such as medication.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- New Insights into Under-Targeted Age Groups in Health and Beauty
- Health Care Equipment & Supplies: Global Industry Guide
- Consumer Health in China
- Consumer Health in Russia
- Consumer Health in Mexico
- Consumer Health in France
- Consumer Health in Spain
- Consumer Health in Turkey
- Consumer Health in Hungary
- Consumer Health in Norway