Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Health in Kenya", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- Steady growth was recorded across all consumer health categories in Kenya in 2013. Increased campaigns by the government to promote a healthy populace through the Kuboresha Afya programme, growing public awareness of healthy living amongst consumers and the proliferation of health clinics were factors which contributed to overall growth.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Health in Russia
- Consumer Health in Germany
- Consumer Health in Brazil
- Consumer Health in Japan
- Consumer Health in Italy
- Consumer Health in New Zealand
- Consumer Health in Singapore
- Consumer Health in Canada
- Consumer Health in China
- Health Care Equipment & Supplies: Global Industry Guide