New Food research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Cooking & Edible Oils in Indonesia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all cooking and edible oils. Market size is based on retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Cooking & Edible Oils in Indonesia is given in IDR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Indonesia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Corn/maize (germ)
- Olive
- Other cooking & edible oils
- Palm/palm Kernel
- Rapeseed/canola
- Soybean
- Sunflower/safflower
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Indonesia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk, Sinar Mas Group, PT Bina Karya Prima, Wilmar International Limited, Musim Mas Group, Own Label, Others
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cooking & Edible Oils in Thailand (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking & Edible Oils in South Korea (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking & Edible Oils in Chile (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking & Edible Oils in Mexico (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking & Edible Oils in South Africa (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking & Edible Oils in Japan (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking & Edible Oils in Vietnam (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking & Edible Oils in Netherlands (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking & Edible Oils in Canada (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking & Edible Oils in Malaysia (2014) - Market Sizes