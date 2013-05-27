New Report Available: Cote d'Ivoire Business Forecast Report Q3 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Cote d'Ivoire Business Forecast Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- After reaching 9.0% in 2012, economic growth in Cote d'Ivoire will average 7.8% between 2013 and 2017, according to our forecasts.
Real GDP growth in 2013 will moderate slightly (to 7.9%) owing to base effects, but we believe that current levels of high growth will be sustained over the medium term.
Rising government revenues and debt forgiveness will fuel a surge in investment spending, which will help to improve Cote d'Ivoire's large infrastructure deficit.
While we do not believe that the government of President Alassane Ouattara faces a serious threat to its ability to govern, political tension will remain high over the duration of our forecast period.
Real GDP per capita is growing strongly, and BMI predicts that living standards should improve over the course of our five-year forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Major Forecast Changes
New figures from the IMF and the Ivorian government have led us to upgrade our growth estimate for 2012 (from 8.4% to 9.0%) and our forecasts for 2013 and 2014 (from 7.5% to 7.9% and 7.2% to 7.9%).
Faster economic growth has led us to revise downwards our forecast for Cote d'Ivoire's fiscal deficit in 2013. We now believe that the shortfall will be worth 2.2% of GDP this year, compared to a previous forecast of 3.7% of GDP.
Key Risks To Outlook
Upside Risks: Offshore oil reserves could significantly boost Cote d'Ivoire's oil production.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Croatia Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Germany Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Kuwait Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- United States Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Bulgaria Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Malaysia Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Slovakia Business Forecast Report Q3 2013