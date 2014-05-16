Fast Market Research recommends "Cuba - Telecoms Mobile and Broadband - Analyses and Statistics" from BuddeComm, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Executive summary
New submarine cable the key to international internet connectivity
BuddeComm's Cuba - Telecoms, Mobile, and Broadband report profiles the fixed-line, mobile and internet markets in the Caribbean's largest country. It includes state statistical market data for 2011 as well as developments to February 2014.
Cuba still has the lowest mobile phone and internet penetration rates in the region, and is also among the lowest for fixed-line teledensity. Fixed-line and mobile services remain a monopoly of the government-controlled Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba (Etecsa Cubacel).
There remains substantial state control over the right to own and use certain communications services, including the right to access the internet. Whilst the Obama administration has recently relaxed some of the embargo rules pertaining to telecom services, differences between US and Cuban pricing rules effectively preclude US operators from operating in Cuba. Although Raul Castro has made it clear that he will be reducing the size of Cuban state expenditure in favour of private participation in the economy, the genuine liberalisation of Cuba's telecom sector is expected to be hampered slowly over the coming years. This has been keenly witnessed in the slow development of the submarine cable between Venezuela and Cuba, which in early 2013 was opened for traffic.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Market highlights:
- Since 2009 US telcos have been able to establish themselves in Cuba though reticence on the part of Cuban authorities has made co-operation difficult.
- The incumbent Etecsa, now merged with its mobile subsidiary Cubacel, has worked with the government to improve teledensity in poorly served areas of the capital, though services remain limited.
- The ALBA-1 submarine fibre-optic cable between Cuba and Venezuela has the potential to provide 640Gb/s bandwidth. In May 2013 the Jamaican branch of the cable was opened for traffic, following the route through to Venezuela in January 2013.
- Mobile subscriber growth of around 30% in 2011 has largely been the result the government's 2008 decision to allow private ownership of cell phones, as also a response to the poor fixed-line infrastructure. Mobile penetration nevertheless remains among the lowest in Latin America.
- Public internet access is also limited, with most dial-up the only realistic access for citizens. The high cost of access, as also the limitations of dial-up connectivity, mean that the potential of the WWW, as recognised in most other countries, remains impossible in Cuba. A number of new access points made available from mid-2013 has extended the availability of internet access, though restrictions on content remain.
- ETECSA reduced the cost of domestic phone calls at the end of 2012 and introduced a calling-party-pays system.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- New Zealand - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- Belize - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Analyses and Statistics
- Australia - Telecoms Industry - Statistics and Forecasts
- Australia Telecoms Market Analysis - Top Trends Moving into 2014
- Germany - Telecoms, IP Networks, Digital Media and Forecasts
- Haiti - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband
- India - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- Taiwan - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- Oman - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- Peru - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts