New Report Available: Cyber Liability Insurance in the UK - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Recently published research from Timetric, "Cyber Liability Insurance in the UK - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Cyber liability insurance is a newly-established category in the UK, estimated by the industry to represent GBP3-4 million, or just 0.01% of the country's non-life gross written premiums. A large potential market exists, with an estimated 4.8 million private businesses in the UK. Developments in the use of information technology for business have raised the issue of liability in cyberspace. Firms collect, manage and store data electronically, social media interaction has increased and portable computing devices are growing in popularity. This technological evolution increases exposure to cyber threats such as hacking, extortion, data leaks and business downtime. A number of high-profile data leaks during 2011 and 2012 highlighted the costs involved when personal data is exposed; the monetary costs of launching an investigation and compensation payouts, as well as costs which are more difficult for underwriters to quantify, such as damage to reputation all have to be taken into consideration. Industry surveys suggest that firms are unaware of cyber liability products. It is likely that managers believe these intangible risks are covered by their existing commercial liability insurance policies, but traditional policies do not tend to address issues related to the internet or electronic data.
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Key Highlights
- Cyber liability is a fledgling insurance category in the UK
- Commercial cyber risk exposure is increasing
- Recent data leaks have highlighted the costs of cyber breaches, yet awareness of cyber liability insurance is low
- Amendments to EU regulations expected to spur growth
- Growth dynamics will take time to stabilize
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the cyber liability insurance market in the UK
- It provides historical values for the UK's cyber liability insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It analyses the key features of cyber liability insurance products
- It provides an overview of claims, market dynamics and market drivers
- It discusses various distribution channels for cyber liability insurance products in the UK
- It profiles top cyber liability insurance companies in the UK and outlines the key regulatory changes affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain an understanding of the UK cyber liability insurance market size
- Learn about the performance of market drivers and distribution channels
- Understand the competitive landscape in terms of performance, profitability and product innovation
- Find out more on key deals and recent developments in the market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ace European Group Ltd, AIG Europe Ltd, Chubb Insurance Company of Europe SE, CNA Insurance Company Ltd, Hiscox Ltd, QBE Insurance (Europe) Ltd, XL Group Plc
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