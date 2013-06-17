New Report Available: Czech Republic Mining Report 2013

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Czech Republic Mining Report 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- The Czech Republic's mining sector is set to undergo declines until 2014, before seeing modest gains, when its value will reach US$2.9bn in 2017, on a par with current levels. The initial decline will be driven by falling uranium production, before coal and gold production drive growth from 2013. Given our outlook for growth in the wider economy of the Czech Republic, we expect the mining sector's share of GDP to continue falling over the next decade from 1.2% in 2011.
The Czech Republic will remain one of Europe's largest coal producers as the country remains reliant on domestic coal output for energy generation. Whereas output from much of the rest of Europe is in decline, we forecast modest growth in Czech coal output, reaching 60.4mn tonnes in 2017. Coal is the foremost indigenous raw material for energy in the Czech Republic with estimated reserves of 2bn tonnes. It accounts for the majority of domestic energy consumption with approximately 61% of the country's total electricity output being generated by coal-fired power stations. The Czech Republic produced 55.7mn tonnes of coal in 2012, making the country one of the largest producers in the EU.
Meanwhile, amid dwindling brown coal supplies, which is hitting the Czech Republic's heating companies harder as contracts with miners come up for renewal, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MPO) is mulling over proposals that could give domestic companies state support in acquiring coal mines or miners overseas. The proposals were discussed in June 2011, but few details are available.
The Czech Republic's uranium sector is set to decline as falling grades, lower uranium prices, and public and political opposition to nuclear power weigh on the sector. The Czech Republic ranks seventh among the world's leading uranium producers after Canada, the US, Germany, South Africa, Australia and Russia. The other two large Czech uranium sites, Straz pod Ralskem and Hamr in northern Bohemia, contain up to 115,000 tonnes of uranium ore. However, both the mines went into bankruptcy in the mid-1990s. The government has announced plans to keep mining at Rozna and possibly restart uranium mining at other sites. It is aiming to be less dependent on foreign sources of uranium, and high demand for uranium in world markets also favour the re-opening of the uranium operations.
