New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- In Israel, deodorants continue to be considered an absolute essential beauty and personal care product due to the very hot, humid climate and the very long summers. Even the Israeli winter has many hot sunny days. In addition, the growing interest in participating in sporting activities has led to growth in the usage of deodorants among both Israeli men and women.
Competitive Landscape
Unilever Israel Ltd maintained its leading position in deodorants in 2013 with a value share of 28%. Axe, which is imported by Unilever, remains the leading deodorants brand for men in Israel. Unilever?s Dove brand, meanwhile, is incredibly popular among Israeli women and is slowly gaining credibility as a men?s deodorant. Rexona, which is a relatively new brand in Israel as it was only launched in 2011, is quickly gaining popularity in the country and in 2013 the Rexona and Rexona Men?s lines had a combined value share of 11%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Although various new brands and product lines are expected to continue being launched in deodorants in Israel during the forecast period, due to the existing levels of saturation in the category, value growth is expected to be commensurate with the value growth recorded in the category over the review period in constant 2013 terms. There is also increasing awareness about deodorants among Israeli consumers, which is likely to contribute to the overall saturation in the category during the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Deodorants industry in Israel with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Deodorants industry in Israel, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Deodorants in Israel market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Deodorants in Israel?
- What are the major brands in Israel?
- Which deodorant formats are seeing most dynamic growth?
- What are the key trends in product development?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Deodorant Creams, Deodorant Pumps, Deodorant Roll-Ons, Deodorant Sprays, Deodorant Sticks, Deodorant Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Austria to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Mexico to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Belgium to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Malaysia to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Saudi Arabia to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Portugal to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in France to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Denmark to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in New Zealand to 2017