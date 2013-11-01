New Report Available: Depilatories in Hong Kong, China

Fast Market Research recommends "Depilatories in Hong Kong, China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Intensive marketing and promotional campaigns by professional hair removal services continued in 2012, with more consumers being drawn to attractive prices. Moreover, hectic lifestyles, with more females joining the workforce, saw professional hair removal services perceived as more convenient. This impacted the performance of depilatories, with current value sales growing at a slower rate in 2012, compared to 2011.
Euromonitor International's Depilatories in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Hair Removers/Bleaches, Women's Pre-Shave, Women's Razors and Blades.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Depilatories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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