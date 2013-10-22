New Report Available: Dermatologicals in Spain

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dermatologicals in Spain", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Dermatologicals is a less developed category in Spain than in other European countries. The main reason for this is that the Spanish healthcare system used to reimburse an important number of prescription-bound brands, which limited the growth of the category over the review period. However, the Spanish economy went back into recession in 2012, and as a result the public deficit exploded. The Spanish government took the decision to cut down on the number of medicines reimbursed, which included...
Euromonitor International's Dermatologicals in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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