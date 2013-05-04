New Report Available: DeRoyal Industries, Inc. Market Share Analysis

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "DeRoyal Industries, Inc. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on DeRoyal Industries, Inc.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides DeRoyal Industries, Inc. market share information in two key market categories - Orthopedic Braces and Supports and Trauma Fixation. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets DeRoyal Industries, Inc. operates in - Orthopedic Devices.
- DeRoyal Industries, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - China, Australia, Canada and United States.
- DeRoyal Industries, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Orthopedic Braces and Supports and Trauma Fixation.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, DeRoyal Industries, Inc. operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to DeRoyal Industries, Inc.'s market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: DJO Finance LLC, Ossur hf., Bauerfeind AG, Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Orthofix International N.V., Thuasne Cr, S.R.O., Bledsoe Brace Systems, Bird and Cronin, Inc., RO+TEN srl, medi GmbH & Co. KG, ALCARE Co., Ltd., Orliman Sociedad Limitada., FGP S.r.l., Bort GmbH, BSN medical GmbH, EMO Especialidades Medico Ortopedicas, Gibaud SAS, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Seoul Brace, Spinal Technology, Inc., Prim S.A., Morsa Medikal Ortopedi ve Mak. San. Tic. Ltd. Sti, AMI Industry Co., Ltd., Biomet, Inc., Macromed CC, Vissco Rehabilitation Aids Pvt. Ltd, Mercur, Salvape Produtos Ortopedicos Ltda, Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd., New Horizons Pty Ltd., 3M Health Care Ltd., Rehband International, McDavid Inc., Hegeli Ortopedik Urunler San.ve Tic.Ltd.Sti., BASKO HEALTHCARE, MGRM MEDICARE LTD., Ortika, A.S., Dilepe Produtos Ortopedicos, Dynamic Techno Medicals, Grupo Chantal, Ta Lai Sporting Goods Enterprise Co., Ltd., La Pointique International Ltd., Variteks Ortopedi Sanayi A.S., Surgical Synergies Pty Ltd., Nea International bv, Synthes, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, DePuy, Inc., ConMed Corporation, Acumed Medical Ltd., Wright Medical Group, Inc., Trauson Holdings Company Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc., Tornier N.V., China Kanghui Holdings, KYOCERA Medical Corporation, Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd., Mizuho Ikakogyo Co., Ltd., Sushrut Surgicals Private Limited, S. H. PITKAR ORTHOTOOLS PVT. LTD., INOR Orthopaedics, U&I Corporation, OsteoMed L.P.
