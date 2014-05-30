Fast Market Research recommends "Direct Selling in Venezuela" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Venezuelans are used to purchasing a variety of products through direct selling. The long presence of companies, such as Avon, and the high penetration of distribution networks make direct selling an accessible and reliable channel. Indeed, catalogues provide consumers with enough time to compare and analyse the best options, as many distributors sell from two or three catalogues, sometimes from different companies. In addition, catalogues are accompanied by advice from distributors, who are generally friends or relatives. After ordering a product, consumers have some days to save the money before the distributor delivers the product. In this regard, direct selling represents a convenient and pleasant way to purchase.
Competitive Landscape
Avon maintained its position as the leading company in 2013 with 38% value share thanks to its local manufacturing facilities and wide product portfolio. Other multinationals, such as Corporacion Belcorp, have to import all products and therefore are highly dependent on import procedures and exchange rate instability. Avon has 60 years of operating experience in Venezuela so all females know the brand. The company has the largest network, with about 200,000 distributors. It is perceived as an affordable but good quality brand that offers a variety of products.
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Industry Prospects
Direct selling is expected to grow at a relatively healthy rate. The channel will benefit if the economy is on the right track as its consumer base will increase the frequency and quality of purchases from direct sellers. However, it will also benefit from a downturn, as more Venezuelans will become distributors as a strategy to gain extra income.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Direct Selling industry in Venezuela with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Direct Selling industry in Venezuela, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Direct Selling in Venezuela market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- Who are the leading retailers in Venezuela?
About Fast Market Research
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